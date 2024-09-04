Thousands sign petition after NJ teen killed on first day of school

⭕ Sophia Detorres, 16, died in a crash at a four-way intersection in Franklin Township

⭕ Over 4,400 people signed an online petition

⭕ Hunterdon County Commissioners have taken a drastic step to improve safety

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — The Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners approved a major change at the intersection where a 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash on the first day of school.

Sophia Detorres, of the Pittstown section, was a passenger in one of three vehicles involved in a crash Aug. 22 at Hogback (Route 617) and Lower Lansdown roads. She was heading to North Hunterdon High School. Sophia was pronounced dead at the scene.

An online petition signed by over 4,400 in two weeks asked for the county to "bring in the required experts to assess and improve the safety at this intersection."

"We cannot stand by as more lives are put at risk at this intersection. Too many beloved community members have already had their lives irrevocably marked by this four-way crossing," petition organizer Christina Faragalla said online. "We, the residents of Franklin Township, supported by our Municipal Committee, urgently implore the Hunterdon County Commissioners to take immediate action to bring in the required experts to assess and improve the safety at this intersection."

Map shows intersection of Hogback Road, Lower Landing Road and Sydney Road in Franklin (Hunterdon County) Map shows intersection of Hogback Road, Lower Landing Road and Sydney Road in Franklin (Hunterdon County) (Canva) loading...

Commissioners vote for improvement

The commissioners took the first step at Tuesday's meeting. By a unanimous vote, the commissioners amended a resolution to turn the intersection into a four-way stop, according to the official recording of the meeting.

"While some may suggest other solutions for this intersection this change is ground in an approved engineering review," Board of County Commissioners Director Jeff Kuhl said.

The commissioners also recommended county engineers take steps to make drivers aware of the change, including the purchase of "safety beacons."

Kuhl could not provide a specific timetable as engineers need to survey the intersection.

One of the commissioners said that Franklin Township's police chief does not support the four-way stop as he believes it will create more crashes.

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson has not provided further information about the crash, including whether anyone will be charged.

