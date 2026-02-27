This spring and summer, the usually quick sell-out Hunterdon Wine Express returns to Old York Cellars Vineyard & Winery.

The four-hour wine country experience combines a classic historic rail journey along with a guided wine tasting, lunch, music, and time at Old York Cellars.

Old York Cellars is in Central New Jersey, approximately one hour from Philadelphia and a little bit longer from Manhattan.

The event sold out for the past three seasons, so if you think you can go, I suggest you make your reservations soon.

This fun experience has garnered recognition as Tourism Initiative of the Year by the Hunterdon County Economic Development & Tourism Summit in 2023.

This year, the experience begins at Old York Cellars, giving more time to those attending the experience to enjoy food, wine, and live music before and after their rail excursion. There is a shuttle that will take the guests to the Ringoes Depot for a 40-mile nostalgic train ride to Flemington and back. On board the train, there is a guided wine tasting and storytelling by an Old York Cellars Wine Ambassador.

Upon arriving back from the train trip, Executive Chef Jose Diaz will greet guests with a charcuterie board, wine and chocolate pairings, followed by a chef-prepared lunch.

Each experience is limited to 50 guests, and the event lasts approximately four hours. There are 22 select Saturdays and Sunday dates from April through September for you to enjoy the experience. Tickets are $125 per person, with prompt access pricing of $99.

Sounds like a wonderful way to spend a Saturday or Sunday.

For more information, visit: Hunterdon Wine Express

