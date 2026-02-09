If you haven’t had the chance to see the musical "Come From Away," now is your chance. The Tony Award-winning musical is now playing at the Paper Mill Playhouse.

What is the plot of Come From Away?

Come From Away Jeremy Daniel loading...

"Come From Away" is the uplifting story of a small town in Newfoundland called Gander that housed 7,000 strangers from all over the world who were stranded there on Sept. 12, 2001, after all air travel was stopped.

Come From Away Jeremy Daniel loading...

Mind you, this nearly doubled the town’s population, which was just over 9,600 at the time. The locals bent over backwards to make their town hospitable during an unsettled and scary moment in history.

Come From Away Jeremy Daniel loading...

From tragedy and trauma, lasting friendships and memories were made over the several days that the “plane people” were taken in.

It’s heartwarming, it’s fascinating, and it’s a story that will stick with you long after the show is over.

Come From Away Jeremy Daniel loading...

Inspired by a partnership with Pay It Forward 9/11, everyone who attends the show is invited to help promote kindness and unity in their own communities.

This would be done by performing acts of kindness towards strangers and encouraging them to do the same.

Come From Away Jeremy Daniel loading...

The show is running at the Paper Mill Playhouse now through Sunday, March 1, 2026. This reimagined production will feature the actors playing instruments live onstage.

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ

Come From Away Jeremy Daniel loading...

You can purchase your tickets on the theatre’s site.

Following "Come From Away," Paper Mill’s season will conclude with "1776" and "West Side Story."

Best Musical Movies Adapted From Theater As the world braces for the "Wicked" movie, Stacker compiled Metacritic and IMDb data to rank the best movie musicals based on stage productions. Gallery Credit: MB Boucai

The Best Movie Musicals For People Who Hate Movie Musicals These movies are so great they might turn a musical skeptic into a believer.

The Worst Movie Adaptations of Famous Broadway Musicals Sometimes the dream of a movie adaptation of your favorite musical turns into a nightmare.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈