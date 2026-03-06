From hidden gem to national spotlight: NJ town chasing top honor
The awards keep rolling in as the City of Lambertville has been named a finalist in Parade’s America’s Favorite Small-Town Contest.
Lambertville has been earning recognition nationally, regionally, and statewide as one of the most vibrant and charming communities in not only the Northeast but throughout the country.
HGTV named Lambertville one of the 50 Most Charming Small Towns in America. USA Today named Lambertville one of the 10 Best Small Towns in the Northeast. In addition, Lambertville was a finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
For the criteria in winning Parade’s America’s Favorite Small Towns Contest, they look for a town that highlights local character, has scenic beauty, and a strong sense of community pride.
Lambertville checks those boxes. The town has been highlighted in all types of media as one of the must-see destinations.
Throughout the years, the City of Lambertville continues to preserve its pristine look, friendly tourist destinations, and maintains immense pride in its small-town conviction.
Lambertville’s small businesses make the city breathe and exist. The selection of galleries, cafés, cultural attractions, boutiques, and other available attractions brings visitors from New Jersey and beyond.
I wish Lambertville continued success and look forward to the results in Parade’s Favorite Small-Town Contest.
Parade’s Favorite Small-Town Contest will continue through the spring, with regional winners announced on June 1, 2026, and the national winner revealed on June 12, 2026.
For being named Favorite Small Town in America the winner will receive a special badge for the community and a featured promotion across Parade’s digital and print platforms. This will also garner additional national exposure.
