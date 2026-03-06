The awards keep rolling in as the City of Lambertville has been named a finalist in Parade’s America’s Favorite Small-Town Contest.

Lambertville has been earning recognition nationally, regionally, and statewide as one of the most vibrant and charming communities in not only the Northeast but throughout the country.

HGTV named Lambertville one of the 50 Most Charming Small Towns in America. USA Today named Lambertville one of the 10 Best Small Towns in the Northeast. In addition, Lambertville was a finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

For the criteria in winning Parade’s America’s Favorite Small Towns Contest, they look for a town that highlights local character, has scenic beauty, and a strong sense of community pride.

Lambertville checks those boxes. The town has been highlighted in all types of media as one of the must-see destinations.

Hunterdon County Credit: New Jersey 101.5's Rick Rickman loading...

Throughout the years, the City of Lambertville continues to preserve its pristine look, friendly tourist destinations, and maintains immense pride in its small-town conviction.

Lambertville’s small businesses make the city breathe and exist. The selection of galleries, cafés, cultural attractions, boutiques, and other available attractions brings visitors from New Jersey and beyond.

Hunterdon County Google Maps loading...

I wish Lambertville continued success and look forward to the results in Parade’s Favorite Small-Town Contest.

Parade’s Favorite Small-Town Contest will continue through the spring, with regional winners announced on June 1, 2026, and the national winner revealed on June 12, 2026.

Lambertville Photo by Catherine Kerr on Unsplash loading...

For being named Favorite Small Town in America the winner will receive a special badge for the community and a featured promotion across Parade’s digital and print platforms. This will also garner additional national exposure.

Small towns in New Jersey you didn't know existed There are so many small towns in New Jersey that you may have heard of, especially in our listening area of Central and North Jersey. In the southern part of the state, where we have less reach and interaction, there are towns almost guaranteed, you've never heard of. Many of them in Atlantic, Cumberland and Salem Counties. Some are even in Burlington and Camden County. Here's a quick look at just of few of them. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way. Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈