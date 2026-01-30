🚨 A magnitude 2.4 earthquake rattled parts of central New Jersey Friday afternoon

🚨The epicenter was north of Whitehouse in Hunterdon County

🚨 Residents across multiple counties reported loud booms and shaking homes

READINGTON — A minor earthquake shook New Jersey Friday afternoon centered in the same area where a major quake struck in 2024.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck at 3:42 p.m. along Cold Brook Road in Whitehouse Station.

At least 135 reports to the U.S. Geological Survey came from Bedminster, Clinton, Branchburg, Far Hills, High Bridge, Lebanon, Oldwick and Tewksbury. One report came from Doylestown in Bucks County and another from Queens.

"Sounded like an explosion and the house shook," a Lebanon resident said on Facebook.

"It felt like it was right underneath my house. It was a very significant bang," another Lebanon resident said.

Area where an earthquake was felt on Friday, Jan 30, 2026 Area where an earthquake was felt on Friday, Jan 30, 2026 (USGS) loading...

2024 earthquake and aftershocks

On April 5, 2024, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded with an epicenter in Tewksbury, is one of the strongest earthquakes ever felt in New Jersey. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

An earthquake of this magnitude is considered a minor earthquake that often causes little if any damage.

