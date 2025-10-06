This NJ Rescue Squad is in the top 5 in North America
This Sunday after Mass at St. Alphonsus, our friends Dan and Jani let us know some good news about a local ambulance squad in Hunterdon County.
The Amwell Valley Ambulance Corps, a local, fully volunteer nonprofit rescue squad based in Ringoes, has been selected as a Top 5 North American Finalist in the Defender Service Awards.
This means that the squad, which is relying on a dated and struggling SUV to pull the Rehab Trailer, could win a brand-new Land Rover. The organization with the most votes received between now and Oct.19 will win a new Land Rover Defender 130.
This will allow them to tow the rehab trailer and provide $30,000 dollars to equip it. You can help!
Please click the link below and submit a vote. Thank you for standing up for New Jersey's First Responders!
You can vote once a day per email.
Please share this with your family, friends, and Facebook friends! You can vote here.
