This Sunday after Mass at St. Alphonsus, our friends Dan and Jani let us know some good news about a local ambulance squad in Hunterdon County.

The Amwell Valley Ambulance Corps, a local, fully volunteer nonprofit rescue squad based in Ringoes, has been selected as a Top 5 North American Finalist in the Defender Service Awards.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

This means that the squad, which is relying on a dated and struggling SUV to pull the Rehab Trailer, could win a brand-new Land Rover. The organization with the most votes received between now and Oct.19 will win a new Land Rover Defender 130.

This will allow them to tow the rehab trailer and provide $30,000 dollars to equip it. You can help!

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Please click the link below and submit a vote. Thank you for standing up for New Jersey's First Responders!

You can vote once a day per email.

Please share this with your family, friends, and Facebook friends! You can vote here.

New Jersey’s 'Doughnut Holes' Reveal Quirky Town Boundaries There are many quirks when it comes to all 564 municipalities in New Jersey. Maybe the oddest quirk is when a borough is a doughnut hole. No, it doesn't have anything to do with the number of doughnut shops within a certain radius. It's when a borough is completely encircled by another township. Less than 4% of the state's municipalities are doughnut hole boroughs, as we find 20 among 11 counties. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈