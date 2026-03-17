🌩️Powerful storms brought 70+ mph winds, downing trees and power lines

🌩️Some NJ Transit and SEPTA service suspended to start Tuesday morning commute

🌩️ Over 30,000 customers woke up without power as utility crews restore service

Monday’s strong thunderstorms brought down utility poles, trees and power lines across the state leaving thousands without power and service suspended on two NJ Transit lines.

NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow winds gusted as high as 71 mph at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday night as some "wicked storms" rolled across the state. It will be windy on Tuesday but gusts will stay below the 40 mph threshold that would prevent utility company crews from going up in a bucket truck.

27,306 JCP&L, PSE&G, Atlantic City Electric and Orange and Rockland customers without power as of 7:15 a.m.

JCP&L reports 13,198 customers without power mostly in Hunterdon (Union Township), Morris (Parsippany Troy Hills, Washington Twp), Sussex (Sussex Twp) and Warren (Blairstown, Independence) counties.

PSE&G reports 10,465 customers mostly in Burlington (Mount Laurel), Camden (Cherry Hill & Pennsauken), Mercer (Hamilton & Trenton) & Middlesex (Plainsboro, South Plainfield, Woodbridge) are without power.

ACE reports 3,164 customers without power mostly in Atlantic (Buena Vista, Galloway), Camden (Voorhees and Winslow) and Gloucester (Deptford and Glasboro) counties

Orange & Rockland reports 479 customers in Bergen and Passaic counties.

NJ Transit, SEPTA service disruptions

All service on NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line and the Morris & Essex Line was suspended at of 5 a.m. due to overhead power issues on both lines. Service on both lines resumed around 6 a.m.

SEPTA suspended its Trenton service due to Amtrak “power problems” but resumed around 5:30 a.m.

There are 18 canceled departures from Newark Liberty, according to FlightAware.com as of 7:15 a.m.

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