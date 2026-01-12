🚔 Police warn of fake cop stops

⚠️ Motorists urged to stay alert

📞 Drivers are advised to call 911 if unsure

Police in two Hunterdon County townships are warning motorists of an individual impersonating a police officer and pulling people over in an unmarked vehicle.

Reports of police impersonation in Raritan Township

The Raritan Township Police Department stated on its Facebook page that it received reports on Jan. 9 of a person attempting to pull vehicles over in an unmarked car, but assured the public that the matter is being investigated.

“Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a serious crime that erodes public trust and endangers the safety of the community. Anyone who falsely presents themselves as a police officer will be arrested and prosecuted,” according to a department statement.

Similar suspicious incidents reported in Readington Township

Meanwhile, in Readington Township, police also took to social media to say they are aware of suspicious incidents reported in neighboring communities involving an individual impersonating a cop while in an unmarked car, directing motorists to stop. These reports are also under investigation.

What to do if you are stopped by an unmarked police vehicle

Both departments advised motorists that if they are being stopped and are unsure whether the individual is a legitimate police officer, they should do the following:

Put on your flashers to acknowledge the stop



Remain in your vehicle, drive the speed limit, and call 911 from your cell phone



Tell the 911 dispatcher that you are concerned that someone is trying to pull you over in an unmarked car that may not be a police officer



Ask the dispatcher to verify whether the car attempting to pull you over is indeed a legitimate officer (A marked police unit can be sent to your location to verify the stop)



If you do not have a cell phone, drive to a well-lit, busy area such as the parking lot of a busy store or a police station



Note identifying details (vehicle type, license plate, badge number)



Report anything suspicious to the police; please don’t wait to make a report



Remain calm

