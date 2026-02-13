🚗 Newark police warn of high-tech Honda thefts targeting 2023+ models

🔐 Thieves using key fob hacking devices to steal cars in minutes

📞 Crime Stoppers tip line open for reports of suspicious activity

NEWARK — Do you own a Honda? Be careful and stay alert.

Newark police are warning owners of late-model Honda Accords, Civics, and CR-Vs that they have become targets for theft due to thieves using electronic devices to copy key fob codes.

Key fob hacking targeting 2023+ Honda Accord, Civic, and CR-V models

“Due to keyless entry systems in Honda models 2023 or newer, thieves can use electronic devices to copy key fob codes, enter vehicles, and use push-to-start access to drive away,” according to the Newark NJ Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

Airbag thefts and crash sensors also targeted for resale value

In some cases, thieves break into these cars to steal airbags, which have a high resale value, police warned.

How Newark drivers can prevent Honda car theft

Drivers are encouraged to protect themselves from theft by purchasing a steering wheel lock, pedal lock, or other aftermarket vehicle security system.

Parking in well-lit, secure areas can also help serve as a theft deterrent, police said.

Following the written social media warning, some people responded with their own thoughts and added advice.

One contributor wrote that thieves like to steal the crash avoidance sensors from the grills on the CR-V. To protect himself, the man said, “I cover the air bag bolts and cable tied to the connector to make it harder for them to steal the air bag.”

Another woman claimed her Honda CR-V was stolen last Saturday in Elizabeth, and it only took five minutes for thieves to make off with her vehicle. She still has not heard if her vehicle has been found.

Call the Newark Department of Public Safety’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS to report any criminal activity.

