A New Jersey teenager accused of killing a man in Camden County has begun wrestling for his new school in time for the sport’s playoffs.

Luke Humphrey, now 18 and being tried as an adult, is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Oron Carl Beebe.

Manslaughter charge stems from 2024 Mount Ephraim incident

On March 23, 2024, at 10:40 p.m., Mount Ephraim police responded to the parking lot of a Walgreens at 20 West Kings Highway. They found the 46-year-old Beebe, a Mount Ephraim resident, unconscious and lying on the ground.

Beebe died about a week after prosecutors said he was punched in the head and fell to the pavement.

At the time, Humphrey was identified as a 16-year-old male from Collingswood, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He was indicted last year and now faces a trial in two weeks.

Jury selection is set to start on March 4 in Camden County Superior Court.

Defense attorney Robert Agre told the Courier Post that there are “no restrictions on [Humphrey’s] ability to attend school or participate in any extra-curricular activities.”

The same report said that Humphrey's parents told police their son had been threatened by Beebe.

Victim remembered as devoted father and youth coach

Beebe, known as “Snook” to loved ones, has been remembered as a devoted father to his two sons.

A GoFundMe campaign started when he was in critical condition, before dying of his injuries raised more than $40,000 for his wife and children, faced with medical and funeral expenses.

“He was happiest watching his kids do what they love, playing hockey, baseball, and football. Snook spent his free time coaching Bellmawr Hockey. He also spent many years coaching Mt. Ephraim baseball and GC Brawlers,” according to his obituary.

Teen returns to mat with Delsea Regional wrestling team

Now, the teen accused of causing Beebe’s death has returned as a wrestler for Delsea Regional High School. He previously wrestled for Camden Catholic High School.

“He showed up to practice, he works hard, he’s showed up to every single event without wrestling,” Delsea coach Kurt DeWoody said in a quote to NJ.com after Wednesday's wrestling tournament.

Humphrey was pinned in his own match on Wednesday but his team defeated Seneca High School, as seen in a livestream on YouTube.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association does not have any standing policy that bans athlete participation based on pending criminal charges.

A request for comment from Delsea Regional School Superintendent Fran Ciociola, using the school's online portal, was not answered as of Friday.

Delsea, the four-time defending Group 3 state champion, was hosting Ramapo in Friday's state semifinal.

The NJSIAA Boys Team Wrestling Tournament wraps on Sunday, with seven group championship matches at Rutgers University.

