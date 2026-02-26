🔴 Teacher charged after a knife was found in a desk at Neptune Middle School.

🔴 He has worked for the school district for nearly a decade.

🔴 School officials say the students were never in any danger.

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A social studies teacher is charged with having a large knife in his desk, according to Monmouth County prosecutors.

Kevin Hasbrouck, 36, is charged with the possession of an illegal weapon, a fourth-degree crime.

Hasbrouck lives in Point Pleasant Beach but commutes around 20 minutes to Neptune Middle School, where he teaches. The school on Heck Ave. serves over 600 students in sixth through eighth grade, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said that police found a "large stainless-steel knife with a black handle" in Hasbrouck's desk drawer at the school on Feb. 3, 2026. The charge against Hasbrouck was announced on Thursday.

Hasbrouck had the knife out in a classroom on Jan. 23 while students were present, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

State records listed that a private defense attorney in Monmouth County was representing Hasbrouck. New Jersey 101.5 left a request for comment with the attorney's office.

Neptune Township teacher on leave after weapons arrest, school officials say

Neptune Township Schools Superintendent Tami Crader said that Hasbrouck has worked for the district for nearly 10 years. Crader said she was unable to comment on personnel matters, but confirmed he is now on leave.

"Please know that the individual had already been removed from the classroom prior to the arrest, and at no time were students in danger," Crader said in a statement to parents.

