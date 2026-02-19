🔴 Barber at Gloucester County shop is charged with invasion of privacy.

🔴 He's accused of putting cameras in the barbershop's bathroom.

MANTUA — A South Jersey barbershop employee is charged with placing hidden cameras in a bathroom open to customers, police say.

Mantua police detectives said they got a disturbing report around noon last Friday from the owner of Gino's Barbershop on Bridgeton Pike.

A hidden camera had been found inside a bathroom at the business.

The creepy devices only need a hole smaller than a dime to spy on vulnerable people using the restroom. Last year, similar cameras were found in bathrooms along the Ocean City Boardwalk.

According to police, the owner fully cooperated and helped investigators identify the man accused of placing the camera. The suspect is a barber at the local business.

Richard Doerrmann, 55, of Mickleton, is charged with one count of third-degree invasion of privacy and two fourth-degree counts of the same offense.

His home and electronic devices were searched by detectives. Investigators said that while this was the first time the camera had been found, Doerrmann had placed cameras in the bathroom several times before.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Doerrmann.

