Disturbing hidden camera found in Ocean City, NJ public bathroom
🚨 Camera made to look like a pen found in bathroom near Gillian's
🚨 More recording devices were found along the Ocean City boardwalk
🚨 Police are increasing patrols near bathrooms
OCEAN CITY — Police are investigating after at least three hidden cameras were found placed in public bathrooms along the boardwalk.
A woman said to 6abc that she saw the first camera in the bathroom on 6th Street late Thursday morning.
It was made to look like a pen and someone had placed it behind a trash can, Deptford resident Fallon Conway reportedly said.
She took the pen apart and found it had a charging port, a slot for a memory card, and a camera.
More cameras found in boardwalk bathrooms
Ocean City police said they responded to 6th Street around 12:25 p.m. and met with the woman who found the camera.
Investigators went to the other bathrooms along the boardwalk and found more cameras.
The recording devices had been placed inside the bathrooms along the Ocean City Boardwalk at 10th Street and 11th Street.
No arrests have been made.
"I want to assure the public that our detectives will use every available resource to find the person who placed these cameras, and any suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest,” Mayor Jay Gillian said.
In the meantime, police officers will stay near the bathrooms along the boardwalk. They'll also do routine checks of the bathrooms to see if the perpetrator replaces the devices.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Lancaster at (609) 525-9131 or dlancaster@ocnj.us.
