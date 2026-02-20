Wild video: &#8216;Drunk&#8217; driver speeds into mom and kids standing outside NJ pre-school

Wild video: ‘Drunk’ driver speeds into mom and kids standing outside NJ pre-school

Freehold daycare

🚨A driver is charged after a speeding SUV struck a mother and two children

🚨Video shows the SUV jumping a curb and stairs in front of a childcare center

🚨The driver faces DWI, assault by auto and child endangerment charges

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting two children and a woman outside an early childhood center.

The crash was caught on jaw-dropping video. See below

Bloom Academy in Freehold Township Fri., Feb. 20, 2026 (Joseph Hewes)
loading...

Angela Arrigo, 68, of Manalapan, arrived at Bloom Academy on Pond Road around 3 p.m., Freehold Township police said. Surveillance video shows her fast-moving silver SUV quickly approaching after a woman and two children exit the building.

The mother tries to get her two children out of the way as the SUV mounts the sidewalk and stairs, bouncing off a pillar. The car knock one of the boys to the ground and clips the other two people.

ALSO READ: Missing Plainfield teen found dead after weeks of searching

DWI, assault by auto and child endangerment charges filed

News 12 reported that the woman and children were released from a hospital, where the youngest boy was treated after getting burned by the the undercarriage of the SUV.

Arrigo was charged with DWI, assault by auto and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bloom Academy said it was "deeply saddened by this incident" and is grateful the child's injury was not more severe.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year

New Jersey started 2026 with almost two-thousand notable layoffs, revealed by nine employers in the first month. Things got even more heated in February, with at least five companies announcing mass layoffs.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Crime, Freehold Township, Manalapan, Monmouth County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM