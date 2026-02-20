🚨A driver is charged after a speeding SUV struck a mother and two children

🚨Video shows the SUV jumping a curb and stairs in front of a childcare center

🚨The driver faces DWI, assault by auto and child endangerment charges

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting two children and a woman outside an early childhood center.

The crash was caught on jaw-dropping video. See below

Bloom Academy in Freehold Township Fri., Feb. 20, 2026 Bloom Academy in Freehold Township Fri., Feb. 20, 2026 (Joseph Hewes) loading...

Angela Arrigo, 68, of Manalapan, arrived at Bloom Academy on Pond Road around 3 p.m., Freehold Township police said. Surveillance video shows her fast-moving silver SUV quickly approaching after a woman and two children exit the building.

The mother tries to get her two children out of the way as the SUV mounts the sidewalk and stairs, bouncing off a pillar. The car knock one of the boys to the ground and clips the other two people.

ALSO READ: Missing Plainfield teen found dead after weeks of searching

DWI, assault by auto and child endangerment charges filed

News 12 reported that the woman and children were released from a hospital, where the youngest boy was treated after getting burned by the the undercarriage of the SUV.

Arrigo was charged with DWI, assault by auto and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bloom Academy said it was "deeply saddened by this incident" and is grateful the child's injury was not more severe.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom