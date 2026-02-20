💔Missing since Jan. 24, Plainfield resident Connor Oldfield was found dead in a brook

💔 Police say ICE was not involved, countering earlier speculation from his mother

💔 Community mourns as city leaders urge compassion

PLAINFIELD — An autistic 19-year-old missing since Jan. 24, whose mother speculated that he might have been accidentally arrested by ICE, was found dead in a body of water.

The body of Connor Oldfield was found in the Green Brook near the Roosevelt Avenue bridge, Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said. The brook is a narrow stream that runs through backyards and parks.

It was not immediately clear if authorities knew how long Oldfield had been dead, or how he had died. During the weeks he had been missing, New Jersey saw some of the coldest and snowiest weather in years.

Mayor Adrian Mapp asked residents to give the family the space they need to grieve and to refrain from social media speculation.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted and it is a loss that will be felt throughout Plainfield. We grieve with Connor Oldfield's family and we ask the entire community to hold them close in compassion, prayer and quiet support," Mapp said in a written statement.

Connor Mayfield missing person folder (Plainfield police)

Community-wide search drew regional law enforcement support

Residents of the city came together with large searches, according to TAP into Plainfield. The city's detective bureau was focused exclusively for two weeks on trying to find Oldfield and enlisted help from law enforcement around Union County.

A $1,000 reward had been offered for information to find him. The Plainfield Luminary said that the reward money will be donated to Connor's family.

His mother at one point thought he had been taken into custody by ICE because they had been in Plainfield when he first went missing, and he was not carrying his ID. Abney told NJ.com that one of his officers spoke with ICE and was told that it was not the case.

