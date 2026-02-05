🚨 Missing autistic teen vanished after leaving home in pajamas on Jan. 24

🚨 His mother feared he was taken into custody by ICE agents

🚨 ICE offered to help police located Connor Oldfield

PLAINFIELD — Police Director James Abney says the ICE has not detained a 19-year-old autistic man who has been missing since January but his mother remains skeptical.

Connor Oldfield, 19, hasn't been seen since Jan. 24, when he left his home wearing pajamas, Plainfield police say. His mother, Stephanie Senior, told NJ.com that ICE was reportedly in Plainfield the same day and was concerned that he does not have his ID and was taken into custody by mistake.

Abney told NJ.com that an officer spoke directly with ICE and “went through their channels” and confirmed he is not in their custody. He said ICE has offered to help and has issued a port alert that would flag if Oldfield tried to leave the country.

ALSO READ: Camden firefighter drowns after falling thru ice

Connor Mayfield missing person folder Connor Mayfield missing person folder (Plainfield police) loading...

Police say ICE checked records

Senior still thinks there is a chance her son is in ICE custody because only the database was checked.

“But without ID, what if my son is not logged into the database? That’s my main concern.”

Oldfield is a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches and 165 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his forehead. His pajamas are yellow, black, and gray camouflage fleece pajamas with a gray zip-up jacket.

Police said Oldfield can communicate verbally but may become nervous or anxious if approached, police said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom