🔴 NJ nurse practitioner charged with assaulting a teen in Middlesex County.

🔴 Prosecutors say there was “inappropriate physical and verbal contact."

🔴 Profile shows he was an ambitious student with lots of New Jersey experience.

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A nurse practitioner is accused of assaulting a teenager in a medical unit at a Middlesex County facility, according to authorities.

Izee Dizon, 34, of Bridgewater, is charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment, both third-degree crimes. Dizon was arrested on March 8, two days after an incident at the Middlesex County Youth Shelter, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera.

A 16-year-old male juvenile reported that he was assaulted by the nurse practitioner while inside a medical unit at the youth shelter, according to prosecutors.

Investigators with the county Special Victims Unit said that Dizon had "inappropriate physical and verbal contact" with the teenager. However, it's unclear exactly what happened.

Izee Dizon, a nurse practitioner in Middlesex County (LinkedIn/Google Maps) Izee Dizon, a nurse practitioner in Middlesex County (LinkedIn/Google Maps) loading...

"Be kind — someone might need it today," reads Dizon's Instagram bio.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dizon works for NaphCare, Inc., which is partnered with the Middlesex County Office of Adult Corrections and Youth Services.

In 2020, he got a master's degree from Seton Hall University. At the time, he worked as a trauma nurse at RWJ Barnabas Health in New Brunswick. He also worked at Foothill Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hillsborough Township and the Visiting Nurses Association in Somerset.

"I have always been a dreamer and quite ambitious, and one of my biggest desires was to be a Nurse Practitioner (NP) and to do more for the community," Dizon said in a student profile.

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