New indoor pickleball club is now open in North Brunswick

Over the last decade or so, it seems like you can’t go a week without hearing someone talk about loving pickleball. People have really gone all in on the sport.

Where I live, on a warm day you can hear people playing the sport in a park from half a mile away.

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It sounds like a small "pop" every few seconds, and when it speeds up you can tell the round is really getting competitive.

So not only have I seen the craze grow, I’ve heard it too.

However, not every day is the right weather day to play outside, so indoor pickleball venues are becoming increasingly popular. A highly rated facility just found a home in the Garden State!

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Ace Pickleball Club

Ace is a rapidly expanding indoor pickleball club chain with locations all over the country. People of all skill sets are welcome, so don’t feel like you have to be a pro to go in.

In fact, they’ve taught more than 10,000 people how to play the sport so far. They provide paddles, balls, and a helpful instructor.

Ace Pickleball Club has opportunities for open play, tournaments, private events, and programs like clinics, social mixers, and round robins.

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Sounds like something you’d be interested in?

A new Ace Pickleball Club just opened up at Brunswick Shopping Center in North Brunswick.

A representative of the center call the club an “exciting addition” in a press release, noting that it “brings together fitness, wellness and community connection.”

Ace Pickleball Club is located at 512 Milltown Road in North Brunswick, NJ.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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