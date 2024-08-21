Traffic relief in Middlesex County, NJ — new lanes opening along Route 1
A project designed to reduce traffic along Route 1 in Middlesex County and make your commute a bit smoother is getting underway.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is extending the length of the highway on which drivers can use the shoulder as a travel lane, at least temporarily.
Starting Thursday morning, northbound and southbound vehicles can use the shoulder as a lane during peak travel times between CR 522/Promenade Boulevard/Stouts Lane in South Brunswick and Thomas Avenue in North Brunswick. That's a stretch of 4.5 miles.
The additional lanes can be used from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The change adds to an already existing Hard Shoulder Running project along Route 1 that runs from Thomas Avenue to Independence Way.
Now the shoulder can be used for seven straight miles each way.
Trucks are still blocked from using the shoulder as a travel lane.
Thursday begins a pilot run of the congestion relief project. Once it's been in place for several months, officials will determine if the project was a success without compromising safety.
The original Hard Shoulder Running project launched in 2017. The 2.3-mile stretch includes electronic signals to let drivers know when the shoulder can be used a travel lane.
The new stretch of additional lanes will have pavement markings and guide signs. Electronic guides may be added if the change becomes permanent.
