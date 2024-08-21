⚫ Rush hour commuters are getting some relief along Route 1

⚫ The change adds to a different congestion relief put in place in 2017

⚫ The pilot run will last for several months

A project designed to reduce traffic along Route 1 in Middlesex County and make your commute a bit smoother is getting underway.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is extending the length of the highway on which drivers can use the shoulder as a travel lane, at least temporarily.

Starting Thursday morning, northbound and southbound vehicles can use the shoulder as a lane during peak travel times between CR 522/Promenade Boulevard/Stouts Lane in South Brunswick and Thomas Avenue in North Brunswick. That's a stretch of 4.5 miles.

The additional lanes can be used from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Snapshot of traffic conditions just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 20 along this busy stretch of Route 1. It will gain an additional lane both ways during peak travel times. (Google Maps) Snapshot of traffic conditions just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 20 along a busy stretch of Route 1. It will gain an additional lane both ways during peak travel times. (Google Maps) loading...

The change adds to an already existing Hard Shoulder Running project along Route 1 that runs from Thomas Avenue to Independence Way.

Now the shoulder can be used for seven straight miles each way.

Trucks are still blocked from using the shoulder as a travel lane.

Thursday begins a pilot run of the congestion relief project. Once it's been in place for several months, officials will determine if the project was a success without compromising safety.

SEE ALSO: NJ property taxes by county

The original Hard Shoulder Running project launched in 2017. The 2.3-mile stretch includes electronic signals to let drivers know when the shoulder can be used a travel lane.

The new stretch of additional lanes will have pavement markings and guide signs. Electronic guides may be added if the change becomes permanent.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom