SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police checking on a woman on Sunday morning discovered her dead body. The death is reportedly considered suspicious.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolonda Ciccone said South Brunswick police went to a unit on Redwood Court in the Whispering Woods development off Route 1 around 10:40 a.m. First responders pronounced Veronica Jones, 47, dead. Ciccone did not disclose details about the circumstances of her death.

An unnamed source told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that Jones’ death is considered suspicious and her body was found bound with tape. These details were not publicly confirmed by authorities.

Police seek surveillance video from residents

Jones had lived in her home for over 10 years, neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. However, they had not seen her for a while.

Anyone with surveillance video or information is asked to call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4274.

