🚨 Former NJ middle school teacher charged with sexual assault

📱 Investigation uncovered texts confirming alleged relationship

🏫 Incidents allegedly happened in classroom and vehicle

A former student revealed an inappropriate relationship with a teacher who had sex with the underage victim in a middle school classroom, officials said.

Gloucester County teacher charged in student sexual assault case

On Thursday, Ashley Fisler, of Washington Township, was arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, as well as second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child and official misconduct.

The 36-year-old Fisler taught social studies in the Washington Township school district for nine years from 2014 until June 2023, according to an online resume.

She is no longer a teacher anywhere, Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns said.

NJ Washington Township teacher charged with sex asault Ashley Fisler in 2020 and 2021 (Washington Township Public Schools and Gloucester County NJ via Facebook) loading...

Victim says sexual relationship began while a student

On Jan. 23rd, the victim, now a young adult, disclosed a sexual relationship with Fisler in 2021.

At the time, the victim was a student of Fisler’s at Orchard Valley Middle School in the Sewell area of Mantua Township.

Read More: Bridgeton teacher sentenced for sexual assault of NJ student

Orchard Middle School in Sewell NJ Orchard Middle School in Sewell NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Investigators cite texts, multiple alleged encounters

According to police, the victim described multiple sexual encounters in Fisler’s vehicle and in her classroom.

Investigators then found text messages between Fisler and the victim, confirming the illegal sexual nature of their relationship.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt