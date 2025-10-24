🚨 Morris County teacher accused of 'sexting' a 13-year-old former student

A middle school teacher in Morris County has been accused of sending sexual messages to a 13-year-old child who was a former student.

Lorri A. Willis, of Hackettstown, has been charged with second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child and luring.

The 45-year-old Willis was accused of sending sexual and suggestive text messages between June 2024 and this month to her former student, police said.

Willis has been a tenured science teacher at the Black River Middle School in Chester, according to public records.

She was charged on Monday and by Wednesday, the community received an open letter from Chester school administrators.

Chester schools vow transparency, focus on 'safe and secure' environment

“Our top priority continues to focus on maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff. The District took immediate and appropriate action in accordance with established policies and procedures, and the staff member has been released from all duties,” Chester School Superintendent William Kochis said.

“We also recognize the importance of trust in our school community, and remain dedicated to maintaining a supportive environment for every student. School counselors and support staff are available for any student or family needing assistance during this time,” Kochis added.

Anyone with potential information related to the investigation was encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

Second teacher arrest in Morris County in October

Earlier this month in Morris County, a teacher at Pequannock Township High School was arrested amid accusations of sexually abusing a teen student for over a year and a half.

William Arnold, of Wayne, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and other offenses.

A Morris County Superior Court Judge has ordered him to remain in jail pending trial.

Arnold has been accused of starting a sexual relationship with the victim while she was just 15 and was one of his students in January 2024.

The Pequannock Board of Education voted to approve termination of staff member “0514,” effective Dec. 8, while also removing the 53-year-old Arnold from all of his other positions, effectively immediately.

