An Ocean County woman has admitted to sexually assaulting two different students while working as a Wall Township High School teacher.

Julie Rizzitello, of Brick Township, pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court last week to two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Days before her arrest last summer, the 37-year-old Rizzitello submitted her resignation to the Wall Township School District.

Police found that Rizzitello engaged in various sexual acts with one of the victims starting earlier in 2024, in at least three towns – Wall, Brick and Belmar.

Rizzitello was in her 11th year as an English teacher with the district, according to a teacher webpage that has since been removed.

Social media posts also suggested she was a married mother.

The investigation — involving the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau, Wall police, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township police — found that a second victim was also sexually assaulted.

Rizzitello engaged in sexual acts with the earlier victim, multiple times in Brick between November 2017 and January 2018, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

She allegedly then urged the teen to delete messages on his cell phone referencing their relationship, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Rizzitello initially faced multiple charges stemming from her activities with both students.



She faces a recommended prison term of 10 years when sentenced on Jan. 9, 2026, Santiago said.

Once her time is served, Rizzitello must also register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

She would also be banned permanently from public office or employment and under parole supervision for life.

