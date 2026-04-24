🚨Teen accused of using AI to create explicit images

🚨17-year-old facing multiple charges

MONTGOMERY — A Somerset County teen was charged after police say he used AI to create "inappropriate" images of .

In a letter to parents, schools Superintendent Mary McLoughlin and Board of Education President Patrick Todd said they were aware of reports that the student made the images of students "outside of school hours and away from school grounds." They could not get into specifics because of New Jersey's privacy laws regarding juveniles but said the district is cooperating with the investigation.

"We know that can feel frustrating, but these protections are in place to ensure that all students and families are treated fairly and respectfully," McLaughlin and Todd said.

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Map shows the Skillman section of Montgomery Township in Somerset County Map shows the Skillman section of Montgomery Township in Somerset County (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Report: victims tied to Montgomery High School

An investigation by The Montgomery News found that a 17-year-old senior who lives in Belle Mede created and distributed nudes of 32 girls. Some of the images are of students at Montgomery High School, according to the News. He was arrested in March, according to the News.

The letter said it has made support services and counseling available for any affected students.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said the teen was charged with second-degree distribution of child sex abuse images, third-degree possession of child sex abuse images, and fourth-degree cyber harassment, according to State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron. He is in custody at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center pending a detention hearing.

Students from Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Montgomery, parts of Princeton and Rocky Hill attend Montgomery High School, according to the school website.

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