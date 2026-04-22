⚖️ Gloucester County jury convicts man of sexually assaulting teen girl

🚨 Victim reported two assaults that happened while she was visiting the convict

⛓️ Convicted persistent offender faces up to life, Megan’s Law registration

A 48-year-old Gloucester County man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teen girl at his home over two years ago.

After an eight-day trial, Jason L. Bailey, of Paulsboro, was found guilty of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and fourth-degree refusal to provide a DNA sample.

The same Gloucester County jury also determined that Bailey is a persistent offender, based on a criminal record of other convictions.

Sleepover turns nightmare in Paulsboro

On Dec. 9, 2023, Bailey invited the teenager, who was known to him, to spend the night at his home.

The victim was younger than 16 but at least 13.

She told police that she was asleep in a bed and woke up early in the morning to find Bailey had pulled down her pants and underwear, and was trying to sodomize her as well as groping her private areas, according to the affidavit filed by investigators.

The young teen had a similar experience a second time, later in the day as she took a nap.

Bailey offered the victim money, shoes

Bailey then drove the victim home, offering her money to go Christmas shopping. He later sent text messages offering to buy the victim shoes.

The teen went for a sexual assault forensic exam, during which a nurse confirmed injury to the victim and collected the victim’s clothing.

Read More: Old Bridge NJ man faces federal child porn charges

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Bailey was arrested days later, on Dec. 15, 2023, during which he twice refused to give a DNA sample, despite it being a legally required part of his processing.

Severe sentence possible as persistent offender

As a persistent offender, he faces a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on July 10.

Upon any release after serving his sentence, Bailey will be required to register with the state as a sex offender under Megan’s law and be subject to parole supervision for life.

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