According to app.com, the schools on the list were ranked in a four-tier system

where overall scores were calculated based on percentile performance in comparison to all schools. 102 qualified for research rankings, while 99 qualified for primary care.

Most schools qualified for both.

Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School both landed in Tier 2 for research, meaning they’re not just teaching medicine; they’re helping shape it. These are the places where future doctors get thrown into real-world challenges in Newark and New Brunswick, not just textbooks.

Google Street View | Rutgers Medical School Google Street View | Rutgers Medical School loading...

Tier 2 is impressive stuff.

Then there’s Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, which continues to shine in primary care, earning a higher Tier 2 ranking in that category. If your goal is to actually treat patients, Cooper has built a reputation for doing exactly that and especially in underserved communities.

Google Street View | Cooper Medical School of Rowan University Google Street View | Cooper Medical School of Rowan University loading...

The newer kid on the block, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, is already making noise. It landed in Tier 3 for research, but that’s not bad for a relatively young program that’s focused heavily on community health and innovation.

And rounding things out is Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine. This one takes a slightly different path, emphasizing osteopathic medicine, a more holistic, whole-body approach, and still holds its own in national rankings with a Tier 3 in both research and primary care.

Bottom line: there are only five medical schools in New Jersey, and all five were impressively ranked.

See the full report here.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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