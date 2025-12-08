NJ woman, 19, dies a week after being hit by school bus while on scooter
💔 A 19-year-old woman died a week after her scooter was struck by a school bus in Lakewood.
🙏 A GoFundMe honoring Angeles “Angie” Nieto Gonzalez has raised thousands for funeral costs.
🚓 The crash on West County Line Road remains under investigation, police said.
LAKEWOOD — A young woman has died a week after her scooter was hit by a school bus in Lakewood.
On Sunday, Nov. 30, The 19-year-old woman had been riding along West County Line Road near Hope Chapel Road, at 8 a.m when she was struck, police previously said.
Police did not identify either person involved in the crash, but an online campaign said the scooter victim was Angeles “Angie” Nieto Gonzalez.
Community mourns loss of Angeles ‘Angie’ Nieto Gonzalez
The GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and any future needs said that Gonzalez was “a 19-year-old with a bright future ahead of her. A deeply family-oriented young woman, full of life, dreams, and an energy that illuminated everyone around her.”
“Angie was my eldest daughter… my first love, my greatest pride. I loved her with all my heart and I will miss her in a way that words cannot describe,” Teresa Gonzalez, of Jackson, said in the campaign description.
More than $11,000 in donations had been raised as of Monday evening.
Read More: Community supports Saldana family after double tragedy
Police: No charges filed against school bus driver
The crash remains under active investigation.
As of Monday, there were no pending charges against the bus driver, Lakewood Police Special Operations Commander Capt. LeRoy Marshall said.
“The Lakewood Police Department extends its deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Marshall said.
Not the first fatal crash along plague West County Line Road
Last year along the same road, a high-speed, two- vehicle crash killed an 88-year-old driver.
Aryeh Bakst was charged with vehicular homicide after police said his Telsa was traveling more than 88 miles per hour — nearly double the speed limit — slamming into a Toyota Corolla.
