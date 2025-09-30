⚫NJ teen dies in tragic crash in Stafford, just months after his mother was killed

⚫ Sister mourns both mother and brother, expressing heartbreak on Facebook

⚫ GoFundMe is active after raising thousands for siblings after mother's death

STAFFORD — The son of a woman killed in a brutal homicide months ago died in a pickup truck crash in Ocean County, adding to a family's grief.

A 17-year-old driver was killed very early Tuesday in a crash on Route 72 eastbound at the intersection of Nautilus Drive in the Manahawkin area, police said.

Ocean County deadly crash is fresh tragedy for family (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Ocean County deadly crash is fresh tragedy for family (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Police: Ford Ranger hit utility pole, flipped over

An officer found the silver 2005 Ford Ranger flipped over just after 1:35 a.m. It appeared to have hit a utility pole before rolling over.

Police said they had received a call about a driver "possibly asleep at the wheel."

Sister of teen killed in crash says 'My heart is absolutely shattered'

The crash victim's sister said her "heart is absolutely shattered."

"My baby brother Gabe died last night. Only 17 years old and so much to live for still. I don’t even have the words to say right now," Maddie Saldana said in a public post on Facebook.

She added that funeral and memorial information would be coming soon.

Read More: NJ courts kept letting him go until mom of 4 was killed

Lauren Saldana (maxwelltobiefh.com) Lauren Saldana (maxwelltobiefh.com) loading...

Family is still recovering from January homicide

The 20-year-old Saldana had been grieving for months since losing her mother, Lauren Saldana, in a domestic violence homicide in South Brunswick.

The 38-year-old mother of four was strangled to death on Jan. 9. Her ex was charged with murder.

A GoFundMe campaign is still active, which has raised more than $32,000 to support the Saldana siblings following the death of their mother.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff