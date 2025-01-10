🔺 Freehold woman killed

🔺 NJ man charged with murder

🔺 Killing happened around children, police say

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A township man has been charged with murder after a Freehold woman was found dead in a South Brunswick home.

On Thursday around 3:15 p.m., South Brunswick police responded to a report of an unresponsive female at a residence along Route 27.

Lauren Saldana, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, while 41-year-old Roman Romanovskiy was arrested.

Romanovskiy was charged with first-degree murder as well as second- and third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Saldana had been killed “in the presence of minors,” Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

The prosecutor also confirmed that Saldana and Romanovskiy knew each other.

Romanovskiy was being held at Middlesex County jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with potential information or surveillance footage of the area was asked to call Detective Matthew Hagood of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott