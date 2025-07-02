STAFFORD — There is a brand-new option for locals and visitors alike who want to spend some time bayside in Ocean County.

Houseboat rentals have launched at the Boatyard, just across from Long Beach Island on the Manahawkin side of Barnegat Bay.

Each immaculate rental takes a cue from a tiny house layout.

How many people can rent a houseboat along Barnegat Bay?

There is space for four to six guests.

Amenities are smartly tucked into a space with a queen bed, a full-size bed in a loft and a full-sized sleeper sofa.

The Boatyard is owned and operated by the same team as The Mainland, also in Manahawkin, plus three Long Beach Island offerings: Hotel LBI, The Boulevard Hotel and Spray Beach Oceanfront Hotel in Beach Haven.

Another sister property is on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the Manasota Key Resort.

Does the Boatyard have food and drink options?

On the same site as the houseboat rentals is the Boatyard Beer Garden, which offers casual food and drink.

The beer garden space is dog friendly, as well.

Then, there's the stunning views from The Prop Bar, also at the Boatyard.

For houseboat bookings, there is a two-night minimum during peak season.

As these are each floating on water, there is a caution for those prone to motion sickness.

What is the cost of houseboat rentals at the Jersey Shore?

As of July, it is priced at $500 a night.

All guests must be 10 years and older, according to the website.

Pets are allowed with a required pet fee, but must not be left unattended on the vessel.

The website even offers a virtual tour of the houseboat layout.

The Boatyard complex is located along East Bay Avenue in Manahawkin.

