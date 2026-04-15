🚧 Construction accident in Clifton kills 34-year-old father of four

💔 Victim’s family already facing child’s recent cancer battle

🙏 Community rallies with prayers and fundraiser for grieving family

An Ocean County family is heartbroken after a construction wreck in Clifton killed a beloved father of four.

On Monday, around 11:15 a.m., a heavy orange boom lift fell off a flatbed trailer and fell on its side at a construction site on Main Avenue near Homer Street.

Vincent “Vinny” Trotter, 34, of Manahawkin, was in the lift's cab. He died at the scene, Clifton police said.

Community mourns devoted father and fiancé

Trotter's death sent shock waves through the community.

“Vinny was a devoted fiancé to Tiffanie Cardona and a loving father to their four young children,” according to the Shore Life Church in Toms River, where the family attends services.

“In this time of profound grief, we want to gather as a body of believers to lift up this precious family in prayer and support,” the church said, announcing a special prayer night on Wednesday.

Read More: Community supports Saldana family after double tragedy

NJ dad of four killed in Clifton boom lift crash (Trotter family, Shore Life Church via Facebook) NJ dad of four killed in Clifton boom lift crash (Trotter family, Shore Life Church via Facebook) loading...

Family faced recent cancer battle before tragedy

The family had already been dealing with a cancer battle for their oldest son, Daily Voice reported.

He was declared cancer-free in October and is now undergoing hyperbaric treatment, which is where Trotter’s fiancé was when she received the unimaginable call about the accident, the same report said.

“Those who knew Vincent “Vinny” Trotter remember a man whose life was defined by love, strength, and unwavering dedication to his family,” according to his obituary.

“Above all else, he lived for his kids, pouring his energy, time, and heart into making sure they were cared for and supported through every chapter of life.”

Fundraiser and prayers launched for grieving family

The church has launched an online fundraiser for the Trotter family that is accepting donations.

Preliminary investigation of the deadly overturned lift is that it was a tragic accident, police said.

Federal workplace safety officials from OSHA and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office responded, in addition to Clifton police and fire officials. OSHA is investigating.

Just hours earlier, first responders dealt with a separate wreck in Clifton where a tractor-trailer on Route 3 crashed into a building around 2:30 a.m. The truck driver and a person inside the building were rescued, although the removal operation caused a fire the next day.

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