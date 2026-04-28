I wouldn’t want the task that someone at Livability was given. Their assignment? Find 2,000 U.S. towns and cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 and a median home value below $500,000. Then consider a score based on the categories of economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety and education and offer the Top 100 Best Places To Live in the nation.

No thanks, but they did it.

"We’ve done the heavy lifting, so you don’t have to," the report reads. "Our 2026 list highlights the small- to mid-sized cities where your paycheck goes further, your commute is shorter and your quality of life comes first."

johnemac72 | Getty Images johnemac72 | Getty Images loading...

NJ town that made the cut

And wouldn’t you know it, for at least the fourth year in a row making the list is Clifton in Passaic County. The town’s LivScore (those eight categories) is 739 and it shows up as 17th on the list.

Wow! One of the best places to live in the whole country? We’ll take it!

According to Livability, Clifton is a city of about 90,000 that boasts 39 parks, a number of top-notch public and private schools, and several annual events and festivals both parents and kids love.

Google Street View | Tick Tock Diner, Clifton, NJ Google Street View | Tick Tock Diner, Clifton, NJ loading...

The fun stuff

And ayyy, several “Sopranos” scenes filmed here, so go somewhere else? Fuggetaboutit.

Oh, and among the restaurants here you know what famous one calls Clifton home? Rutt’s Hut, that iconic hot dog joint, which is home of the ripper.

Rutts Hut, Hot Dog, Bar Google Street View | Rutt's Hut loading...

Affordable and convenient

The median home value here is $463,020, which feels like a bargain for New Jersey, and it’s only 15 minutes to midtown Manhattan.

"Clifton's location in picturesque Passaic County and proximity to New York City make the city a haven for young families and professionals," the report said.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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