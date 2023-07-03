This NJ hot dog was named among the best in the country

A budget-conscious website went looking for America’s best hot dog stands in honor of National Hot Dog Month (July), and one New Jersey joint made the list.

Before we go any further, I need to point out that this list only considered hot dogs that cost $7 or less; I don’t know how many places were eliminated, but it narrows the field.

We’ve talked about the best hot dogs in New Jersey on the air before, and there are some usual suspects. Places like Hot Dog Johnny’s in Buttzville, the Windmill at the Shore, Dickie Dee’s in Newark, and Jimmy Buffs in West Orange are just a few of the best loved Jersey hot dog places that often come up.

But one Garden State hot dog joint comes up most often, and it is the one that Cheapism chose: Rutt’s Hut in Clifton.

Here’s how Cheapism describes the unique fare at Rutt’s Hut:

Rutt's Hut is known for its mustard and as the home of "the Ripper." The dogs' casing is cracked and split open when the shop deep fries the dogs, making it look as though they're ripped.

I’ve been to Rutt’s Hut and they certainly are unique (and good); the frying gives the dogs a distinctive texture and flavor. Also, the mustard relish is also unique (and also good). I like Rutt’s Hut, but I don’t get there as often since my son graduated Montclair State.

Rutt’s Hut has been there since 1928 and the vibe is definitely old school, from the floor to the windows where you order.

If you want a uniquely New Jersey experience, go to Rutt’s Hut and get a ripper!

