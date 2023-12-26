Man struck, killed on Route 3 in Clifton, NJ on Christmas Day

🚨A Passaic man was struck around 6:20 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to officials

🚨State Police said victim Randy Rafael Reyes Duran was a pedalcyclist

🚨The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed by prosecutors

CLIFTON — A Passaic man was struck and killed on Christmas on Route 3.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Allan Nawrocki of the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said Randy Rafael Reyes Duran, 31, was struck in Clifton at approximately 6:20 p.m. Duran was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Nawrocki did not disclose the location or circumstances of the crash, or the types of vehicles involved.

The State Police Fatal Crash Statistics website describes Duran as a pedalcyclist and posted the crash as happening in the eastbound lanes at Passaic Avenue (Route 7).

The driver of the vehicle that struck Duran remained at the crash scene.

Call for witnesses

Route 3 runs for around five miles through Clifton between Route 46 and Route 21.

It is the fifth fatal crash in Clifton in 2023 and the first on Route 3.

Nawrocki asked anyone with information about the crash to call their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or Clifton Police at 973-470-5900.

