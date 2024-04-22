The next Burlington Store in NJ has an opening date

Burlington Stores, in the midst of an expansion push, has announced that their newest New Jersey store, in Clifton, will open on April 26, with an official ribbon-cutting coming in May.

That will bring the total number of Burlington stores in New Jersey to 48, with over 1,000 nationwide.

Burlington is known for offering significant discounts on high-quality, branded merchandise. With its headquarters in New Jersey, Burlington operates a vast network of stores across the United States, providing customers with a wide range of products including clothing for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, home decor, and coats, which are among the retailer’s traditional staples.

According to a statement, “Our goal is to continue to offer area residents low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, Burlington Stores chief executive officer.

Clifton mayor Raymond Grabowski told NorthJersey.com, that the new store is good news for Clifton, "It's nice when national brands come to the city," he said in March. "It helps the city by bringing more people here to shop.”

Burlington’s business model revolves around offering high-value merchandise—up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day. This approach has positioned Burlington as a competitive player in the retail sector, particularly known for its deals on brand-name merchandise.

If you’re unfamiliar, the chain used to be known as the Burlington Coat Factory, but changed their name to reflect their expanded line of merchandise.

