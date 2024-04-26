🚨 Korey Cunningham last played for the Giants during the 2022 season

CLIFTON — Former Giants tackle Korey Cunningham was found dead at his home on Thursday.

Police were called Thursday afternoon to the 28-year-old's home on Riverwalk Way on a report of an unconscious person, according to a report by RLS Metro Breaking News. His body was removed from the home approximately an hour later.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates," the Giants wrote on their X account.

Law enforcement told RLS that Cunningham's death is not considered suspicious and was self-inflicted. Clifton police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter described Cunningham as a "really fun, upbeat guy" who was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

Cunningham found on NFL Draft Day

According to his NFL.com player page he also played for the New England Patriots. He is from Montevallo, Alabama and played college football for Cincinnati.

The last post to Cunningham's Instagram account on Sunday shows him on a hunting trip posing with a large turkey.

"Last minute trip across the Mason Dixon to chase Easterns. Til next time Carolina," his caption says.

Help is available If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

Korey Cunningham warms up before a game at MetLife Stadium in 2021Korey Cunningham warms up before a game at MetLife Stadium in 2021 (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) Korey Cunningham warms up before a game at MetLife Stadium in 2021Korey Cunningham warms up before a game at MetLife Stadium in 2021 (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) loading...

