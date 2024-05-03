Stew Leonard’s is opening a new NJ location this month

A new Stew Leonard’s Farm Fresh Food and Wine store will be opening on Friday, May 17 in Clifton's Styertowne Shopping Center at 467 Allwood Road.

The chain began as a dairy store in Connecticut in the early 1920s; in the 1960s, with demand for milk delivery services dropping, the founder’s son, Stew Leonard envisioned something else for the family.

This vision came to life in December 1969 when Stew Leonard’s opened its doors as a 17,000-square-foot store carrying only eight items in CT.

While customer service is a priority for many businesses, at Stew Leonard’s there is a sign at the front of the store reading: Rule 1. The customer is always right; if the customer is ever wrong, reread Rule #1.

According to the Daily Voice,

The 56,000 square foot grocery and wine store is the second of its kind in New Jersey and will feature more than a dozen local vendors from dozens of Garden State farms. The new store will move from its current location at The Promenade Shops at Clifton.

The stores are famous for their animated figures and costumed characters that entertain shoppers, creating a unique and engaging experience, and that will certainly be the case with the new store. Not only will it have animatronic figures and costumed characters, it will also have a 14 foot tall lighthouse.

The choices at a Stew Leonard’s are limited on purpose. Unlike traditional supermarkets that sell an average of 30,000 items, Stew Leonard’s focuses on a curated selection of around 2,200 items, emphasizing freshness, quality, and value.

