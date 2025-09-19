Clifton Police Officer Eddie Maldonado III, who has been on the job for only a few short months, earned a special place in our Blue Friday Honor Roll.

Flames spotted on DeMott Avenue

Officer Maldonado was on his normal patrol, which brings him past his dad's house on DeMott Avenue in Clifton, when he noticed flames and smoke pouring out of the front of a house.

Without hesitation, he stopped, exited his vehicle and in his words, "began banging on the doors...immediately for the front door, opening it myself and alerting everyone that was indoors to exit."

Officer helps evacuate families and neighbors

The officer not only helped clear the house and get everyone out to safety, but he also went to the neighboring homes to evacuate neighbors as the fire was spreading rapidly.

The first house was destroyed and the neighbor's home sustained serious damage. Thankfully, because of the quick, alert and heroic action of Officer Eddie Maldanado, no injuries were reported.

A father and son team effort

On a side note, shout out to Maldanado's father, who saw his son taking action and joined him to make sure everyone was aware and out of harm's way.

