Many of us have elderly parents and grandparents who require extra care at a facility designed to help them.

You can easily take for granted that the team at the homes know what to do in case of an emergency.

Thankfully, we also have hero police officers to offer assistance when needed.

Police Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash loading...

Emergency response at Park Ridge memory care facility

A woman was unconscious and choking at the Fox Trail Memory Care Living facility in Park Ridge. As the staff attempted to free her airways and revive her, they called 911.

Responding Officer Todd Stowe and Sgt. Michael Babcock immediately went to work when they arrived.

As they entered the space, staff members were already performing the Heimlich maneuver on the victim. The woman was seated and unresponsive.

Officer Stowe immediately took over and moved the victim to the floor to begin advanced life-saving measures.

Sgt. Babcock arrived moments later to assist.

When they assessed the situation, it was clear the victim was in serious distress. She had a gray complexion, a visible airway obstruction, and only a weak, shallow pulse.

Heimlich simply wasn't working.

After moving the victim to the floor, the officers quickly began preparing resuscitation efforts and reached for a device they are trained to use in these exact situations: The LifeVac, which is a non-powered suction device used to remove airway obstructions when traditional methods fail.

Photo via American CPR Institute Photo via American CPR Institute loading...

LifeVac device helps NJ police save choking victim

Working together, Officer Stowe and Sgt. Babcock applied a lifesaving tool and almost immediately the victim started to show signs of recovery and became increasingly responsive.

Sgt. Babcock said in an interview: "...things were starting to turn bad. And as soon as we did those couple of thrusts, you know, her eyes started to open up. She got coloration back to her skin. She started moving her neck around and being responsive..."

The victim was taken to The Valley Hospital for further treatment. After the incident, Park Ridge PD had this to say about their officers:

"This incident highlights the importance of equipping our officers with the tools and training necessary to respond to life-threatening emergencies...Without the quick thinking and decisive actions of our officers, the outcome could have been much different."

Because Officers Stowe and Sgt. Babcock put their training and tools to use in a critical moment; a life was saved. If the officers had arrived minutes later, or hesitated in those crucial moments, this story would be different

Sgt. Babcock added:

“Always a good feeling when you can help somebody."

They are out Blue Friday honorees this week.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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