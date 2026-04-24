Tense moments at NYC transit hub as officer fights off pit bull

You see a lot when commuting to New York City.

Can't miss the homeless problem, the trash, and yes, the smell.

I see it on my drive on the weekends for the new TV gig, and so far, I've decided it's better to drive instead of relying on trains and buses before the sun comes up.

Photo by G + L on Unsplash Photo by G + L on Unsplash loading...

A routine commute turns dangerous at the Oculus transit hub

Last week, a woman was making her regular trek through the transit system. As she was walking through the World Trade Center Oculus Transportation Hub, she spotted a man face down, not moving.

Immediately concerned about the situation, she flagged down Port Authority Police Officer Amanda Walker.

Officer Walker approached the man and quickly realized he was not alone.

He was motionless, and next to him was a sleeping pit bull.

Officer Walker immediately called for EMS and kept her distance, thinking the situation could turn dangerous at any moment.

Then, it did.

The dog suddenly woke up, and without warning, it charged.

Presumably protecting his owner, the pit bull lunged at Officer Walker, jumping up and biting down on her left hand.

Photo via Port Authority Police Benevolent Association via Facebook Photo via Port Authority Police Benevolent Association via Facebook loading...

Officer’s response prevents wider danger to commuters

Despite the pain and chaos, Officer Walker held her ground and was able to get the dog under control, restricting its movements and preventing it from posing a threat to the crowds of commuters.

Her courage allowed the EMTs and officers to safely move in and attend to the unconscious man.

A Port Authority Emergency Service Unit team arrived shortly after and, with the assistance of Animal Care, took custody of the dog.

Because Officer Walker acted quickly and remained calm under pressure, both the public and her fellow officers were protected during a dangerous and unpredictable situation, and a man got the care he needed in an emergency.

We are wishing Officer Walker a speedy recovery on her hand injury.

She is our Blue Friday honoree this week.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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