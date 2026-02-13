Imagine the frightening situation after losing control of your vehicle, hitting a pole, flipping over and rolling into a watery marsh.

Then add a fire that starts to engulf the vehicle.

This happened to a motorist this past weekend.

Just after 9 p.m., a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a utility pole in Pleasantville. After crashing into the pole, the vehicle rolled into a marsh.

While in the marsh, the vehicle caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

Photo by Guido Jansen on Unsplash Photo by Guido Jansen on Unsplash loading...

Bystanders hear cries for help as car burns

Pedestrians on the scene reported they heard sounds of "help" coming from the car; there was still a man inside.

Thankfully, Egg Harbor Township K9 Officer William Burns was traveling through Pleasantville on patrol when he spotted the fire in the marsh. Without hesitation, Officer Burns jumped out and grabbed his fire extinguisher, knocking down the flames coming from the vehicle.

Burns yelled to the trapped man to climb toward the back of the car as the flames started entering the interior.

Once the man reached the back of the car, the officer was able to break the rear window, and along with the help of the other pedestrians, was able to pull him out and up the hill, away from the fire and to safety.

His injuries are considered not life-threatening.

Photo by Joey Zhou on Unsplash Photo by Joey Zhou on Unsplash loading...

Teamwork and heroism recognized by local authorities

While Officer Williams Burns was commended for his bravery, he wanted to make sure the other pedestrians were recognized.

Burns named Guy Emerson Jr. as the other man who helped the Officer in his rescue of the man. The third good Samaritan was not named.

Officer Burns said in an interview that:

"This was truly a team effort... I was just doing my job."

We would also like to recognize the Pleasantville Fire Department for assisting in the fire.

Thank you to K9 Officer Williams Burns, for jumping into action, and with the help of some good Samaritans, helped save a man's life.

He is our Blue Friday honoree this week

NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election We list the state's 21 counties by voter turnout — the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot in the 2025 election. Each county entry includes the turnout for each municipality listed in alphabetical order, and the candidate who won the most votes in each town and county. We also list the percentage of ballots that were mail-in. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈