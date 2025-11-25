🚨Multi-county drug ring dismantled after two-year investigation

🚨Police seized $500K cash, 200+ lbs of marijuana and hundreds of cannabis products

🚨6 suspects from Essex, Morris & Passaic counties face serious drug charges

A large, multi-county narcotics distribution ring was broken up with the arrest of six people following a two-year investigation.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said that an investigation that started in December 2023 revealed a criminal network that went beyond the borders of Bergen County, bringing in the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecutors in Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.

Detectives executed a "knock and announce" search warrant authorized by a court at three locations in Clifton, Parsippany and West Orange on Nov. 19, according to court records. Investigators confiscated more than $500,000 in U.S. currency, over 200 pounds of marijuana, three cell phones, various items of drug paraphernalia and hundreds of additional cannabis products packaged for distribution.

West Orange man faces first-degree drug charges

Frank Preziosis lives at the West Orange address where the search warrant was executed. He was charged with first-degree possession with the intent to distribute, marijuana in an amount greater than 25 pounds, second-degree conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance in an amount greater than 25 lbs. and third-degree money laundering.

Samer Helou of Fairfield, James Marra of Belleville, Miguel Rosa of West New York and Leila Helou and Abbas Sayed, both of West Caldwell, were all charged with second-degree conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana in an amount greater than 25 pounds and third-degree money laundering.

All the defendants were ordered released after making a first court appearance.

