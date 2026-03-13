🚨 A Wildwood man was sentenced to prison for shooting an international worker in the head in 2024.

🏥 The victim, a 20-year-old Lithuanian working at Morey’s Piers, survived after being critically wounded.

⚖️ Prosecutors said she was an innocent bystander and not the intended target outside a Wildwood bar.

A Wildwood man has been sent to prison for almost killing an international student worker in a shooting two years ago.

On Wednesday, William Hoyle was sentenced in Cape May County Superior Court to 18 years in prison.

The 42-year-old Hoyle was previously convicted of first-degree attempted murder for critically wounding a 20-year-old woman from Lithuania.

A Wildwood man gets prison for almost killing an international summer worker Wildwood street corner where a 2024 shooting happened (Google Maps) loading...

Police say victim was innocent bystander in Wildwood shooting

Around 10:30 pm. on July 9, 2024, Wildwood officers responded to shots fired in the area of 3817 Pacific Avenue.

Outside near Cattle 'n Clover Irish Pub & Steak House, police found the victim had been shot in the head.

The young woman was in New Jersey on a student visa, working for Morey's Piers that summer.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said she was an innocent bystander and not Hoyle’s intended target.

Suspect fled scene before surrendering to police

Hoyle fled the scene, and a warrant was soon issued for his arrest.

He surrendered two days later to police in Camden County.

Community rallied around victim after critical injuries

After being in critical condition, the 20-year-old victim did survive, as the community rallied to support her.

More than $81,000 was raised through a GoFundMe campaign dubbed “Support Vilte's Journey to Recovery.”

Within weeks of the tragic shooting, some of the victims' family had arrived from Lithuania as she continued her recovery, according to an update on the fundraiser page.

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