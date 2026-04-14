🚨 Two people are dead after a murder-suicide at an Egg Harbor Township nursing home facility early Monday morning.

💔 Authorities say a man ambushed his estranged wife, a nurse, in the parking lot before chasing her inside and opening fire.

🏥 Officials stress residents were never in danger, but the tragic loss has deeply shaken coworkers and loved ones.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people are now dead in a domestic murder-suicide shooting at a South Jersey nursing home on Monday morning.

Early morning shooting at Egg Harbor Township nursing home

On April 13, Egg Harbor Township police responded to a 6 a.m. call of a shooting at the Excelcare at Egg Harbor on Delilah Road.

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Investigation reveals ambush involving estranged couple

Brandon Alexander, 35, of Buena, shot and killed his estranged wife, Victoria Alexander, 38, a nurse at the facility.

Investigators believe Alexander waited in the Excelcare parking lot for his wife. Once she arrived, her estranged husband pulled up and blocked her in. He then got in her car and left two suicide notes on her dashboard, officials said.

At that time, a food delivery truck driver asked Alexander to move his car. That’s when the nurse escaped from her vehicle and ran into the building, officials said.

Suspect follows victim inside before fatal shooting

Her husband chased her into the building, where he shot her several times, then shot himself.

Victoria Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed Tuesday morning to his self-inflicted injuries, authorities confirmed.

Nursing home community shaken but residents safe

Lior Benesti, administrator of Excelcare at Egg Harbor, said the death of one of their own has shaken the nursing home community.

“We are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking death of one of our beloved employees during a domestic confrontation at our facility this morning. This has shaken everyone at Excelcare of Egg Harbor and we offer our profound condolences to our staff member’s family and friends. This was an isolated incident and our residents were not endangered. We continue to fully cooperate with the police as they investigate this tragedy," said Benesti.

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