💉 NJ Senate passes bill allowing police to carry EpiPens to treat severe allergic reactions in emergencies

🚔 Measure aims to save lives by equipping first responders with life-saving tools before EMS arrives

⚖️ Named after a Rutgers grad who died, the bill now heads to the Assembly for final approval

A bill has passed the New Jersey Senate that would allow police officers to carry at least one dose of epinephrine auto-injector devices, or EpiPens.

NJ Senate passes EpiPen bill allowing police to carry life-saving devices

The “commonsense bill,” S2551, spearheaded by state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, would accomplish two things.

One, it would specifically permit police departments to equip their officers with the pens, and police officers to carry the pens, and administer the dose.

Police in NJ may be soon permitted to carry EpiPens, under a bill sponsored by Sen. Declan O'Scanlon (TSM Library/AP) Police in NJ may be soon permitted to carry EpiPens, under a bill sponsored by Sen. Declan O'Scanlon (TSM Library/AP) loading...

Police training and liability protections included in proposed legislation

Two, it mandates the training on how to administer a life-saving dose properly, thereby taking away the concern of any liability, O’Scanlon said.

It’s not that police in New Jersey are not allowed to carry EpiPens, but O’Scanlon said there is nothing in the laws specifically permitting them to carry these medical devices.

This bill does not mandate that police officers in the state carry EpiPens.

“This now gives local residents the ability to talk to their police departments or police officials and request this. This paves the way for concerned local citizens, and local elected officials and police officials to decide to implement these policies, which they should do, every single one,” O’Scanlon said.

NJ Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth (NJ Legislature) NJ Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth (NJ Legislature) loading...

Anthony Maruca’s Law highlights tragedy behind push for EpiPens

The Republican lawmaker said it’s a horrific feeling to be in a helpless situation.

“It’s a horrific feeling. I’ve spoken to parents who called 911 because an EpiPen failed, and the police officer shows up and can’t help, and they have to wait precious minutes for first aid officials or others to show up with the life-saving pen,” O’Scanlon said.

In fact, the bill has been designated Anthony Maruca’s Law. Maruca was a 23-year-old New Jersey resident and Rutgers University graduate who died in 2017 following a severe allergic reaction. His EpiPen apparently failed. Although police were there during the emergency, they were unable to provide life-saving assistance because they were not carrying EpiPens.

O’Scanlon also said he had a similar incident happen to one of his constituents’ child. The child did not die, but he said it was close.

Bill heads to Assembly as supporters say it could save lives

This bill fixes the lack of clarity in his policy, thus saving lives, he said.

The bottom line is that police officers are usually the first on the scene during an emergency. The precious minutes between the time they show up and others can be the difference between life and death, so this bill is a step in the right direction to give cops the tools they need to help save lives, he added.

The bill has yet to pass the Assembly, but O’Scanlon said the plan is to get it done this legislative session.

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