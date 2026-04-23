🎯 NJ “Jeopardy!” champ Jamie Ding hits 29 wins and nearly $800K in earnings

⚖️ Ding joins major federal lawsuit over New Jersey voter registration data

🗳️ Case centers on privacy fears for 6.6M voters and immigrant communities

New Jersey's greatest ever “Jeopardy!” contestant is playing strong while also adding his voice to a crucial case involving the state’s active voter registration data.

Jamie Ding clinched his 29th consecutive victory on the Wednesday episode of "Jeopardy!"

NJ Jeopardy champion Jamie Ding extends winning streak

His profession is listed as “bureaucrat and law student” as Ding works at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency as a program administrator.

Ding, a Lawrence Township resident, previously attended Princeton University and is now a student at Seton Hall University Law School.

He has won a cumulative $793,602, putting him in fifth place for the highest winnings during regular-season play.

In ninth place is fellow New Jersey resident Scott Riccardi, who won a collective $455,000 over a 16-day streak last year.

Federal lawsuit over NJ voter registration data heats up

Regardless of whether his game show streak continues, Ding has been granted a request to join a crucial federal court case involving New Jersey.

The state has resisted the Trump Administration’s demands to turn over voter registration data for the state’s more than 6.6 million voters.

On Thursday, a federal court granted Ding’s request to become an intervenor— a third party who enters an ongoing legal proceeding or lawsuit, due to their personal stake in the outcome.

Also receiving approval as intervenors are the American Civil Liberties Union, Make the Road New Jersey, Salvation and Social Justice.

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The case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice is against Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell, who also serves as New Jersey Secretary of State, making him the state's chief election official.

In July, federal officials sent the demand for New Jersey's voter registration list, including full names, dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers, and partial Social Security numbers.

Privacy concerns grow for NJ voters and immigrant communities

After the New Jersey Attorney General denied the request several times, a lawsuit was filed in February.

“The DOJ’s demand for New Jersey’s unredacted voter rolls violates the law and would put voters’ private and sensitive information in the hands of officials who have been clear about their plans to abuse it,” ACLU of New Jersey legal director Jeanne LoCicero said in a March statement, when the request to intervene was filed.

“This is a dangerous attempt by the Trump administration to disenfranchise voters, especially within vulnerable communities," LoCicero said.

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Ding, a naturalized citizen who obtained his citizenship in 2007, has specifically voiced concerns over the impact that such data being scrutinized by federal officials would have on the state’s vulnerable immigrant community.

“I believe this administration views immigrants—including naturalized citizens like me—with disdain and distrust. I am concerned that the Department of Justice may try to use this information to target naturalized citizens like me and to attempt to remove us from the voter rolls," Ding said in a March court filing, as first reported by the New Jersey Globe.

"I think there is a real danger that the federal government will weaponize this information against individuals,” according to the court statement provided by one of the law firms representing him.

"As a government employee, it is important to me that New Jerseyans express their views through the democratic process, and I fear that knowing that the federal government may gain access to this data may make people less willing to register and vote," Ding said in the court declaration.

The law student is represented by attorney Raj Parikh and his firm, PEM Law, as well as Omeed Alerasool of Elias Law Group.

As of Thursday, the “leaderboard of legends” kept by "Jeopardy!" shows Ding ranks eighth on the all-time winnings list, which includes tournaments.

On April 14, Gov. Mikie Sherrill applauded Ding on X, congratulating him for securing the title of the “New Jersey player with the most wins in Jeopardy history.”

He is on the schedule for Thursday night.

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