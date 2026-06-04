NJ boy critically injured in freak accident on baseball field

Sometimes it takes a story like this to remind us how quickly life can change.

A 12-year-old South Jersey baseball player is fighting for his life after what his own father called a freak accident during a routine pregame warmup.

Xavier Taylor, of Maple Shade, was getting ready for a game with Maple Shade Youth Baseball on May 26 when an errant baseball struck him in the neck. The impact caused him to collapse on the field at Fellowship Columbia Bank Field, according to reports. He was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Think about that for a second.

Not during a game.

Not from a collision at home plate.

Not from some reckless stunt.

Just a kid getting ready to play the sport he loves.

His father, Greg Taylor, has repeatedly described the incident as a tragic accident and emphasized that nobody is to blame. He told reporters that a loose ball got away from another player and struck Xavier unexpectedly.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson | ASSOCIATED PRESS Julia Demaree Nikhinson | ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

As heartbreaking as the accident itself has been, the response from the community has been remarkable.

Hundreds of friends, teammates, neighbors and supporters gathered for vigils in Maple Shade and outside Cooper University Hospital. Many wore shirts featuring Xavier’s number. Candles were lit, prayers were said and one message came through loud and clear: this community is pulling for this young man.

Main Street was lit up in blue lights, Xavier’s team color. Other players were asked to put baseball bats on their front porches as a symbol. Fundraisers and meal trains have been organized for the Taylor family while supporters continue sending messages of encouragement.

The latest reports indicate Xavier remains in very critical condition and is on a ventilator as his family waits and hopes for signs of improvement.

If you’ve ever had a child play youth sports, this story hits especially hard. In a strange way what might make it harder still is there’s no one to be mad at. There’s no enemy here to distract the family from grieving and worrying. Not even so much as an errant celebratory bat flip was the cause of this, something which has become a point of controversy in youth baseball.

There’s just love and pain and hope and prayers. I really hope they are answered soon.

Look: A really nice community in a great South Jersey town Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa