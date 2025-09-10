Local favorite Iron Hill Brewery closes 3 locations, including in NJ and PA
VOORHEES — Three locations of the popular Iron Hill Brewery have shut down suddenly, including in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The Voorhees brewery and restaurant at 13107 Town Center Blvd. was closed for good on Wednesday, after nearly 12 years in operation.
That leaves the Iron Hill Brewery about 10 miles away in Maple Shade, at 124 East Kings Hwy (Route 41), the remaining option east of the Delaware River.
Iron Hill Brewery also closed its flagship location — in Newark, Delaware — after opening there nearly 30 years ago in 1996.
A third location, in Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, was also shut as part of “the company’s ongoing efforts to adapt to a changing business landscape while focusing on strengthening its long-term growth and success,” according to Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant CEO Mark Kirke, in a statement sent to New Jersey 101.5 upon request.
Kirke has served in his role since January.
“While we are closing a few locations, this is truly part of a larger growth story—we are evolving, strengthening our brand, and positioning Iron Hill for long-term success,” Kirke added in a statement on Wednesday.
Iron Hill Brewery has 16 locations remaining, 10 of which are in Pennsylvania.
▪️West Chester
▪️Philadelphia
▪️North Wales
▪️Newtown
▪️Media
▪️Lehigh Valley
▪️Lancaster
▪️Huntingdon Valley
▪️Hershey
▪️Exton
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker