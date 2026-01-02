📚 Camden County Library cardholders can now borrow from other libraries

📚 The reciprocal agreement expands access to books and materials

📚 Digital resources may be restricted

VOORHEES — Launched on New Year’s Day, the Camden County Library System has a new reciprocal borrowing agreement with three other county library systems.

Camden County libraries expand reciprocal borrowing access

So, what does that mean, exactly?

The new agreement allows Camden County Library cardholders, in good standing, to sign up for a library card in neighboring Atlantic, Burlington, and Gloucester County libraries at no cost.

ALSO READ: This NJ county recycles Christmas trees into free mulch

Books at the Camden County Public Library System (Facebook) Books at the Camden County Public Library System (Facebook) loading...

Free library cards now available in Atlantic, Burlington and Gloucester counties

The reciprocal borrowing agreement allows cardholders access to a wider selection of materials for free, not to mention increased convenience, all while promoting the collective value of library systems across the state, library officials said.

“Libraries are the heart of our communities, and this partnership helps to strengthen libraries throughout our area,” said Commissioner Jennifer Fleisher, liaison to the Camden County Library System.

Camden County Public Library, Voorhees (Google Street View) Camden County Public Library, Voorhees (Google Street View) loading...

South Jersey library partnership builds on earlier pilot program

Similar to the reciprocal borrowing pilot program launched in 2024 that included Camden and Burlington counties, along with several counties in North Jersey, Camden County residents will be able to obtain a library card from participating library systems to borrow books and other items.

However, because each library’s policies differ, access to certain services like eBooks, digital streaming services, museum passes, technology items, and other online resources may be restricted, according to library officials.

“We know that our community’s needs do not stop at the county line, so by sharing our resources, we are able to strengthen the need for equitable access to library services to all,” said Linda Develin, director of the Camden County Library System.

Getting a library card is free and easy. For more information, visit here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom