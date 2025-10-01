Man found dead at NJ jail after being convicted of wife’s horrific murder
A Voorhees man has been found dead in his cell at Camden County jail, only one night after he was convicted of his wife's 2021 murder.
Shawn Lichtfuss, 53, was found unresponsive shortly after 11 p.m. on Sept. 19, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Despite attempts to revive him, medics declared Lichtfuss dead around half an hour later.
On Wednesday, the prosecutor's office revealed how Lichtfuss died. A report from the medical examiner said his cause of death was asphyxia.
His death has been ruled a suicide.
Quick jury verdict in murder trial
On Sept. 18, one day before his death, Lichtfuss was convicted of first-degree murder.
His trial in Superior Court in Camden County lasted six days. The jury deliberated only for 45 minutes.
Details of the 2021 killing of Stefanie Caraway
Lichtfuss was found guilty of choking his wife, 38-year-old Stefanie Caraway, to death at their home on Aug. 3, 2021. Her body was found in a bedroom during a well-being check.
Prosecutors said that Lichtfuss was arrested at a gas station later that day and admitted to the killing.
Key pieces of evidence at trial included text messages that included confessions.
"I'm sorry for doing this, I just snapped," Lichtfuss said in one text.
In another message, he said goodbye to a person and asked them to take care of his son.
